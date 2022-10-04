Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.