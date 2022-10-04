Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 198 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

