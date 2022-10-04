Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,197.71 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,110.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

