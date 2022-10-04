Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.