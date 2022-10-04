Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.72 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

