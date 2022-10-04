Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

