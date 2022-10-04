Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.14 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

NYSE SHW opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

