Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,717 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.