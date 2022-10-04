Hathor Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $82.73 million and approximately $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 913,299,872 coins and its circulating supply is 237,354,872 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.