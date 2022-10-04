Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $6.90 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00271562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00137413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00725747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00606537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00244010 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,062,588 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

