Head to Head Review: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) vs. Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 22nd Century Group and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 558.18%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -111.52% -51.39% -44.63% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Hempacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 6.46 -$32.61 million ($0.26) -3.58 Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempacco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Hempacco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Hempacco

(Get Rating)

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

