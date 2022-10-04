Head to Head Review: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.89 billion 6.00 $1.34 billion $3.97 24.67 Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.44 $1.84 billion N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than HOYA.

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HOYA pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 25.07% 22.34% 17.85% Raiffeisen Bank International 18.05% 14.68% 1.19%

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

