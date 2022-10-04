Head-To-Head Review: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -3,623.87% -4,559.69% -150.67% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mitesco has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 205.14 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -1.81 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.32 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.37

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reunion Neuroscience. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats Mitesco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

