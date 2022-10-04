Head to Head Review: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) vs. Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95% Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 37.92 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 6.16 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.98

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SeqLL and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

SeqLL presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.76%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.26%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

