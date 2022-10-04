Head-To-Head Survey: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 1.84 $4.31 billion $3.29 8.92 MP Materials $331.95 million 15.47 $135.04 million $1.32 21.91

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 7 8 0 2.44 MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.15%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $49.06, indicating a potential upside of 69.63%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 20.08% 22.04% 10.65% MP Materials 49.26% 25.19% 13.59%

Volatility & Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Freeport-McMoRan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

