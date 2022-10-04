Head-To-Head Survey: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 90.45%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.18 $97.43 million ($0.31) -54.48 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -12.57

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Group Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -3.76% 3.95% 2.98% Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44%

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.