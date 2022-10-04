Head to Head Survey: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $302.96 million 1.04 $21.16 million $1.78 15.82 Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 10.66 $378.66 million $6.12 48.76

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks. Aviat Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.41%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 6.98% 15.86% 9.74% Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35%

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Aviat Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

