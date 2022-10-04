Hedget Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $684,910.00 and $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hedget’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 2,263,418 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

