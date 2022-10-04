Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Hegic has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $23.93 million and $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars.

