Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.