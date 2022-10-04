Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.
Heineken Price Performance
OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.
Heineken Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.