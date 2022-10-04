Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.85-$10.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.