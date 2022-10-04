Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $405,669.79 and $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,820,366 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.