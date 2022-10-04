Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $99,707,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 27.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKI opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.