Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 942 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

