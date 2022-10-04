Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $740.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

