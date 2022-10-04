Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TKC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

