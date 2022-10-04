Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 329,571 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

