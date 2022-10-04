Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novavax by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Novavax by 2.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Novavax by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $236.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
