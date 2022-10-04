Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 635,271 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,756,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,962,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

