Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.76 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.76 million and $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00017567 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.29 or 1.00008891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

