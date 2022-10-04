Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $50,562,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

