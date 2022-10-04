Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.7 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

HERXF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

