Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

