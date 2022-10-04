Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

Amcor Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

