Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 268,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

