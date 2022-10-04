Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

