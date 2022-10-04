hi Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. hi Dollar has a total market capitalization of $214.36 million and $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One hi Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

hi Dollar Profile

hi Dollar launched on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

