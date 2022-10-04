Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,177.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $406,506.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hibiki Finance’s launch date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

