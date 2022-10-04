Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $674,614.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks’ total supply is 19,970,843,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

