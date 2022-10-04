Hifi Finance (MFT) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $49.13 million and $5.95 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance’s launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official website is hifi.finance. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance (formerly Mainframe) is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments.MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

