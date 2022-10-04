High Performance Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

