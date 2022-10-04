HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

