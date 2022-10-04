HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.