HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

