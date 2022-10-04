HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $143,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of WBA opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

