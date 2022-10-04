HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

UCON opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

