HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $360,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 633,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 793,856 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 73,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

WFC stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

