HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $171,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

