HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $271,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

