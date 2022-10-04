HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

DHR opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

